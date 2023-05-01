Miles Community College (MCC) has announced Michele Bidegaray has their 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni recipient.
Bidegaray will be introduced at the 83rd Commencement Ceremony at the college on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Centra.
According to a press release, the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame recipients are selected based on their high professional achievement, having an established legacy of community service and giving evidence of lifetime achievement and service since beginning their educational career at MCC. Candidates must have an associate degree from MCC or have attended MCC for a minimum of one full academic year.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor Michele at this year’s commencement,” said MCC President Ron Slinger in a press release. “Her distinguished career is a shining example to our students about the amazing heights one can reach with a degree from Miles Community College.”
She was born to Basque immigrants in Sidney in 1961. She graduated high school from Culbertson in 1979 and then enrolled in the Associate Degree of Nursing program at MCC.
After graduating as an RN in May 1982, she went to work in the Culbertson hospital. In 1983, she began working at Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City as a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and labor and delivery nurse (L&D).
While in Miles City she decided to continue her education. In 1991, the same day her third child was born, she graduated from St. Mary’s University in Bismarck, with her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
After 22 years of working in the NICU and L&D, she became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). Bidegaray transitioned to working in the ICU in both Miles City and Billings simultaneously and obtained the necessary hours and experience to be accepted into a CRNA program.
In 2005, she was accepted to the Texas Wesleyan University Anesthesia Program. She completed the program in 2007. She then returned to Holy Rosary Hospital as a CRNA from 2007 to 2012.
She has spent the last 10 years working as a CRNA in Colorado. In total, she has been in the medical field for nearly 42 years.
For more information on the Distinguished Alumni Award or the MCC Alumni Hall of Fame contact MCC Director of Institutional Advancement Elizabeth Patten at 406-874-692 or pattene@milescc.edu.
