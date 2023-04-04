Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is seeking instructors for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program in southeast Montana.
These instructors would help offer educational events across the region.
There will be an informational meeting April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sleep Inn and Suites in Miles City about the program, with lunch provided. FWP outdoor skills coordinator Kylie Kembel will provide an overview of BOW and discuss the roll volunteer instructors would play.
BOW is a nationwide program that introduces women to different outdoor skills such as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking and more. Bow provides participants with information, encouragement, and hands-on instruction in a non-intimidating setting. Events are designed both for people who are new to outdoor activities and for those who want to expand their knowledge, said a press release.
There are events around the state that are offered by BOW. These range from short sessions on single topics to a three-day summer camp that invites women to choose four outdoor activities to try.
According to a press release, the topics of the events are based on community interest, local resources and instructor specialities. For the longer events, subject matter varies but is generally split between a third hunting related, a third fishing related, and a third other outdoor skills.
Basic gun handling, rifle and shotgun shooting, archery, kayaking, paddleboarding, Dutch over cooking, fishing, survival, backpacking, birding, outdoor yoga, nature journaling, photography, plant ID and canning are all examples of past BOW topics.
Topics are often based on instructor skills and interests, so the program is always open to new ideas.
BOW instructors can be men or women. FWP is seeking people based in southeast Montana counties to better serve the area. The counties include Custer, Treasure, Garfield, Rosebud, Prairie, Powder River, Carter, Fallon, Wibaux and Dawson Counties.
According to a press release FWP strives to recruit the most qualified instructors.
“The BOW program aims to educate women to be safe, legal, ethical, and responsible outdoor recreationists,” said the press release. “Volunteering to be an instructor is not a typical volunteer role; it is a commitment to passing on Montana’s outdoor heritage.”
Visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov for more information about BOW. You can also follow BOW on Facebook at FWP Becoming an Outdoors Woman — BOW, or contact Marla Prell, FWP Region 7 communications and education program manager at 406-234-0926 or by email at mprell@mt.gov.
