The Barn Players Inc. will be performing Schoolhouse Rock Jr. this weekend at the Montana Theatre on Miles City’s Main Street.
This will be in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the popular cartoon show, School House Rock.
The performances for this nostalgic piece will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Montana Theatre located at 905 Main St.
School House Rock Jr. is a musical based on the popular 1970’s cartoon shorts that illustrated various songs that taught multiplication tables, grammar, science, American history, computers, economics, and environmentalism.
The musical is a 60-minute version of the show that teaches those lessons with clever, catchy tunes.
The directors for the Barn Players Inc.’s performances of this play are Hannah Nash, Dan Hance, Melissa Giddis and Elisa Birch.
“This is our annual children’s production. It’s the 50th Anniversary of School House Rock and it was actually the first show that we did with the Barn Players, the regular School House Rock,” said Hance.
Joe Giddis plays the part of Mr. Miser during his first day of teaching with Claire Kuchynka, Joyce Giddis, Isak Rice, Kathleen Ratliff and Jesiah Richards as the different parts of his personalities. There are also 34 local children performing in the ensemble.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce or online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9M7ANZE0Xj7p dzOzgoBXlg1SqqpiJAC8Z6e68dPoIKTajQ/viewform.
(Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)
