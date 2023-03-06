The Custer County average price for gasoline in Custer County has seen no change over the last week, still sitting at $3.18 per gallon.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Judith Basin County, where the average gas price is currently $3.53 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County remains the lowest average gas prices at $3.12 per gallon.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Prairie County at $3.20 per gallon; Richland County at $3.18 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.25 per gallon; McCone County at $3.22 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.31 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.30 per gallon; and Powder River County at $3.47 per gallon; Wibaux County at $3.28 per gallon; and Carter Count at $3.49 per gallon.
The current average gas price in the state of Montana, according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state, is $3.24 per gallon. This is 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 56.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.08 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.59. This is a difference of 51 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is currently at $3.36 per gallon, which is up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week. The national average is 6.5 cents lower than a month ago and 69.3 cents lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.34 per gallon, down 4.6 cents from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— March 6, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)
— March 6, 2021: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
— March 6, 2020: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
— March 6, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
— March 6, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
— March 6, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
— March 6, 2016: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)
— March 6, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
— March 6, 2014: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
— March 6, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.25 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.28 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.41 per gallon; Idaho, $3.64 per gallon.
“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.