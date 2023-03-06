Gas Prices

Gas prices remain steady in Custer County. The sign at Town Pump shows the current prices.

 Derrick Calhoun

The Custer County average price for gasoline in Custer County has seen no change over the last week, still sitting at $3.18 per gallon.

According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Judith Basin County, where the average gas price is currently $3.53 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County remains the lowest average gas prices at $3.12 per gallon.