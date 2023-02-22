Five more community events on eduction are being hosted by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen during the legislature’s transmittal break.
Five more community events on eduction are being hosted by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen during the legislature’s transmittal break.
Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families is the theme of the events.
The events will be in Miles City, Sidney, Havre, Lewistown and Butte between March 6-8. They are open to parents, school leaders and legislators.
“I am thankful for the great conversations with parents, legislators, and school leaders that occurred during the December community events,” said Arntzen in a press release. “These listening sessions are an opportunity to discuss legislation that will affect our Montana schools and students. I look forward to joining Montana parents, school leaders, and legislators in putting our Montana students first.”
The event times and locations are as follows:
— Miles City: 1-2 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at Miles
City Community College in the Community Room (106), 2715 Dickinson
Street Miles City, MT (Please park in lot 3 and use door E).
— Sidney: 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at Sidney
Middle School in the gymnasium, 415 S Central Avenue.
— Havre: 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Montana
State University-Northern in the Student Union Ballroom, 300 13th Street
West.
— Lewistown: 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at
Lewistown Junior High in the gymnasium, 914 West Main St.
— Butte: 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at Montana
Tech in the Copper Lounge of the Student Union Building, 1300 West Park
Street.
According to a press release, legislators will share goals for education during the upcoming session during the events, following a meet and greet at each event. Each event will close with an opportunity for parents and school leaders to ask questions of the legislators.
In December 2022 the Superintendent hosted the first round of the Bridging the Communication Between Schools and Families events in Kalispell, Stevensville, Billings and Great Falls. The location of all events has been based on the Montana Association of School Superintendents (MASS) membership regions.
