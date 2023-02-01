The University of Mary in Bismarck recently announced their 2022 Fall semester Dean’s List.
There were 973 students named to the list.
Area students include: Brianna Bean of Miles City; McKenna Griffith, Macee Hadley and Shelby Moore of Baker, Suttyn Barnhart, Shea Roberts and Brandi Wilkinson of Sidney.
To qualify they must have a 3.5 GPA or more while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
