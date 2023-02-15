Area Montana students were among the 4,226 North Dakota State University students named to the 2022 Fall Dean’s List.
To be placed on the list a student must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours to qualify.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Area Montana students were among the 4,226 North Dakota State University students named to the 2022 Fall Dean’s List.
To be placed on the list a student must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours to qualify.
The area students include Amber Taylor of Angela; Mia Lucido of Glendive; Wyatt Heringer, Michelle Stagl and Tierrany Trudell of Sidney and Shad Mack of Terry.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.