RSVP will hold their 14th Annual Soup Supper on March 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Ranger Riders Memorial Hall.
Adults are $10 and kids 10 and under are $5.
There will be 15 different homemade soups plus bread, rolls, buns and desserts. All food is made by RSVP volunteers and community members.
The proceeds from the event will benefit the local Miles City RSVP Program.
