The 31st Annual Custer County Educational Foundation’s (CCEF) Dollars for Scholarships phone-a-thon is right around the corner.
According to a press release, the phone-a-thon will take place Monday and Tuesday, March 14 and 15 in Miles City from 6-8 p.m. each evening from Miles Community College, Stockman Bank and WA Mitchell Agency.
During that time, juniors and seniors from Custer County District High School (CCDHS) will call Miles City residents asking for their support in funding CCEF. The funds raised during this event go toward the Dollars for Scholarships program sponsored by CCEF to award scholarships during CCDHS students.
CCEF does have a number of endowed and named scholarships, the funds raised through the phone-a-thon supplement named scholarships and help the organization provide more funds to CCDHS students.
“The purpose of CCEF is to expand access to educational opportunities by involving and assisting Miles City residents in the support of students and encouragement of educational achievement,” said a press release.
The foundation began in 1991 and has helped many Miles City youths receive college educations by awarding more than a million dollars to local and area students. The first scholarship, awarded in 1992, was for $500.
According to a press release, over the last 30 years, they have worked to continue raising funds for the individual scholarship amount and increase the number of scholarships presented each year.
Scholarships are awarded in the amount of $1,500. In recent years, more than 25% of students in each graduating class has received CCEF scholarships. Scholarships are also available for college sophomore students who graduated from Miles City.
“Any contribution of any size puts CCDHS graduates one step closer to reaching their educational expectations,” said a press release.
Anyone who is not contacted during this year’s phone-a-thon can donate by mailing a donation to Custer County Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1092, Miles City, MT 59301 or online at milescityscholarships.com. CCEF also accepts recurring monthly donations.
The CCEF is a locally operated and supported non-profit, tax-exempt scholarship foundation. It is administered by an all-volunteer board of directors.
CCEF board members include Kylene Phipps, president; Karl Drga, vice president; Cady Irion, treasurer; Dannette Cremer, secretary; and Lori Backes, Katie Burman, Don Griffin, Vincent Gundlach, Rick Kuchynka, Erin Niedge, Jamie Ogolin, Jack Regan, and Dale Tribby board members.
For more information go to their website or Facebook.