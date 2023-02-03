The 8th Annual Battle of the Scholars is set to take over the Miles Community College (MCC) Ag Advancement Center tomorrow and Sunday.

Battle of the Scholars will see young bareback and saddle bronc riders get advanced practice in with instruction given by experienced professional riders such as Sage Newman, Chase Brooks, Houston Brown, Kade Bruno, Hank Franzen and Kolby Wanchuck.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)