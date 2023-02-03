The 8th Annual Battle of the Scholars is set to take over the Miles Community College (MCC) Ag Advancement Center tomorrow and Sunday.
Battle of the Scholars will see young bareback and saddle bronc riders get advanced practice in with instruction given by experienced professional riders such as Sage Newman, Chase Brooks, Houston Brown, Kade Bruno, Hank Franzen and Kolby Wanchuck.
Powder River Rodeo hosts the Battle of the Scholars with MCC and the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce as supporters.
The two-day practice will be at 9 a.m. each day.
This is the fourth year that Miles City has been host to the weekend of rodeo instruction.
“Miles City has been really good about supporting this the last few years so we are really excited to be back,” said Powder River Rodeo General Manager John Franzen.
There are expected to be 30 young riders in attendance from multiple states ranging from Oregon to Texas. Powder River Rodeo will be bringing around 100 horses that will be ridden over the weekend.
“The idea around it is to help build the sport of rodeo,” Franzen said. “We have good instructors that have been to the NFR that come in and help the kids get better. It’s kind of an advanced school, kids that have been on quite a few animals, but need that next step. Kids on the verge of going professional.”
Franzen added that the event has a lot of great sponsors and cash prizes available.
There will also be three PRCA Permits that will be given out to the riders that according to Franzen “are the most improved and ready to go on to the professional ranks.”
According to their website, Powder River Rodeo is owned and managed by Hank and Lori Franzen and is based out of Riverton, WY. The two started Powder River Rodeo in 1986 and for almost 40 years have established a top-tier ProRodeo Stock Contracting Firm.
Powder River Rodeo was the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Remuda Award winner in 2019 for their dedication to raising and providing quality livestock for PRCA Events. They had three animals selected for the National Finals Rodeo in 1988 and have had livestock at each NFR since.
