The local 4-H shooting sports project is teaching kids life lessons and offering opportunities on the state and national level.
The Miles City 4-H shooting sports project currently has 60 youth involved in the program and is hoping to continue to grow that number. The project allows kids to shoot an air pistol, air rifle, small-bore, shotgun and archery.
According to Volunteer Leader Jessica Blankenship, the project “gives kids an alternative to conventional sports.”
Over the last two years, the shooting sports project has been growing at a rapid rate in Custer County. Last year numbers were extremely high for recruitment. The leaders and program worked hard throughout the year and were able to recruit even more kids this year than the year before.
“We go to a lot of competitions throughout the year,” said Blakenship.
She believes this is the reason why so many kids have become involved.
The list of events and accomplishments the group and individuals have achieved set an impressive precedent.
On Jan. 13-14, the group hosted the Miles City Invitational. Teams from all over eastern and central Montana came to participate. There was a total of 123 kids; 32 of them were from Miles City. The pistol teams placed first and second along with the air rifle teams placing first and third. This was the first event of the season and the group is excited to go to Baker and Circle in the coming weekends.
The group does not stop at local competitions though.
On Feb. 25-26, six kids traveled to Billings to compete in the Junior Olympic Qualifiers. This offers them the possibility to go to Colorado Springs, CO to compete nationally.
Last year, the team took Cash Winkley, Owen Murray and Cadence Blankenship to the national level. They placed 6th, 9th, and 12th. Two of the oldest kids in the project are also vying for the Olympics. They will be competing in Colorado this year in hopes to earn a spot on the team.
In previous years, the team had 22 students go to the state competition in Bozeman.
From there, two kids went to the national competition held last August. Owen Murray and Cadence Blankenship took 2nd in rapid-fire air pistol nationally and 3rd in slow fire air pistol nationally. They placed 6th overall.
“It’s a testament to the coaches and how invested they are in these kids,” said Blakenship.
Currently, Cadence Blankenship is also the shooting sports ambassador for the state of Montana.
The group has two raffles every year to cover travel expenses and to help with equipment.
“Each night one kid can send 80 to 100 rounds of ammunition down range. That adds up,” she said. “Cost shouldn’t be a determining factor in who can and who cannot participate. The program is completely self-sustained.”
The program also focuses on safety.
“The biggest takeaways for these kids are weapon safety and being apart of an organization that the kids can be invested in,” she said.
It teaches them responsibility and problem solving skills. The coaches are there to help but each student is in control of their own success. Almost all the volunteer leaders for the project are ex-military and have an extensive knowledge of the guns used.
According to Blankenship, the leaders enjoy watching the kids succeed and enjoy something that’s not electronic. This project as well as others are always looking for more volunteer leaders. If you are interested in becoming a 4-H volunteer you can stop in to the extension office in the county courthouse to pickup an application.
To participate, youth must be nine by Oct. 1, to be enrolled in the project.
There is a $25 fee for kids to shoot from November through March. This helps the organization pay for the guns and supplies used. Kids can shoot on teams or individually.
“Shooting individually has allowed youth to recognize that their success is in their control,” she said.
The group meets every Tuesday and Thursday for four hours to practice.