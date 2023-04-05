Local 4-Hers are off and running this spring, attending livestock judging competitions all over the state.
“This year has been good. We just had some teams do the bull show. One of the bigger regional contests we put on with MCC (Miles Community College). The kids did really well there,” said Coach Ryan Jones
The 4-H livestock judging competition consists of the beginner, junior and senior levels. Kids ages eight to seniors in high school can join the program.
During the competition the kids will try to place classes that include four different animals of a specific species. Species include sheep, hogs, beef and goats.
There are certain criteria that the kids must judge the animals on. The decision making can prove to be the hardest part of the competition.
“All contests are a little different. Bigger contests will have a minimum of eight classes. Part of that is they are also required to go in and give reasons on why they placed them that way to an official,” said Jones.
There are currently 15-20 kids involved in the program. As most parents know, students are active in other things such as sports, so the number will fluctuate depending on who can travel.
Students are excited to attend the competitions and work hard throughout the year.
Coaches and students meet every Wednesday prior to the season starting off. When weather and daylight allows they will go out to try and judge live animals.
During the winter, the group meets at MCC to do work and use resources online to help the kids.
“Lots of producers provide time and animals to help the kids. It’s a community effort,” said Jones.
The competition season runs in the fall and spring. There are contests here in eastern Montana that work as a stair step to go to larger competitions.
The bigger competitions students go to are the NILE, Denver Western Stock Show, Phoenix, Nebraska and Rapid City. 4-H has seen a lot of success in sending kids to national competition.
While the spring season is in full swing the students have faced many successes and challenges.
One of the biggest areas of the competition Jones notices that kids struggle with is giving their reasons.
“They need to be able to logically make some decisions and defend those decisions confidently. Be confident enough in themselves that they can defend,” said Jones.
This year the juniors won the Rapid City competition. The senior team also placed third at the Miles City bull show.
Coaches also work hard to get finances for the team to pay for travel and entry fees. To do this the group will run concessions during ranch rodeo. Parents help transport the kids to and from competitions.
Opportunity doesn’t stop for students after they graduate high school. Most kids who participate while in high school will continue to judge on the collegiate level.
Judging on a college team can help them earn scholarships and money to go to university.
Jones said that the biggest take away he hopes is that “even if the kids don’t continue on in the ag industry, they will gain skills to take with them for the rest of their life.”