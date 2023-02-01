With spring on the horizon it’s time for the bulls to take over Main Street

The 31st Annual Cowtown Beef Breeders will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street will be closed from 5th St. to 10th with the exception of 7th St. for the truck route. Pens will be on three blocks with the rest filled with the trade show.

(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)