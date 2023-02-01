With spring on the horizon it’s time for the bulls to take over Main Street
The 31st Annual Cowtown Beef Breeders will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street will be closed from 5th St. to 10th with the exception of 7th St. for the truck route. Pens will be on three blocks with the rest filled with the trade show.
Everyone has their favorite part of the event but for Miles City Area Chamber Executive Director John Laney it’s seeing the producers.
“Without a doubt seeing the producers,” said Laney. “I’ve been doing this for awhile and you form friendships.”
He also enjoys watching the FFA kids interact with the producers.
FFA members will once again be helping to unload and load the bulls.
There are 23 pens registered with nine breeds to be featured. Those breeds are American Aberdeen Angus, Black Angus, Charolais, Herefords, both horned and polled, Herford/Red Angus, Red Angus, Saler and Simmental/Angus.
According to Laney, the event is considerably smaller than year’s past.
Laney chalks it up to the industry changing with different ways to do things now such as online auctions. There is also the fact that some of the producers are no longer in the business.
For people interested in buying bulls from the show participants, can sign up to win Bull Bucks. The table for tickets can be found in front of Main Street Grind. At 3 p.m., three names will be drawn. Whoever names that are drawn will win a $300 voucher towards the purchase of a participating breeder’s bull.
During the show, there will also be a trade show that will feature vehicles, 4-wheelers, portable fencing panels and other ag related items available to look at. The trade show will be on Main Street.
4-H and FFA members will have the opportunity to go down to the Miles Community College Ag Advancement Center to judge nine classes of beef cattle at 9 a.m. with three reasons classes.
According to MSU Extension Agent Mike Schuldt, there are 120 kids registered which is ‘a touch higher’ than last year.
Schuldt believes this is a good opportunity for the kids.
“It teaches them a number of life skills like decision making, public speaking and the importance of team work,” he said.