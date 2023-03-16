For those looking for a night of fun, good food and to support a good cause, Wake Up and Lace Up’s (WULU) annual fundraiser is a great option.
The 11th Annual Wake Up and Lace Up fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday night at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.
The fundraiser’s doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the live and silent auctions starting at 6:30 p.m. There will also be fun and games during the evening.
WULU is asking for a $10 donation at the door to attend the fundraiser.
Dinner will be a buffet style dinner of jambalaya, salad and french bread.
A big addition to the auctions this year is a year-long lease of a vehicle being donated by Notbohm Auto. The lease for the vehicle will be paid by Notbohm for a year, after which time the winner can return the vehicle or potentially work something out with Notbohm to extend the lease.
The winner of the car auction will have the choice between a Chevy Blazer and a Ford Bronco.
One of the most popular parts of the fundraiser is the volunteers who will have their hair cut that night.
This year will feature Cody Kelly, Scott Braden and Abi Snider.
Kelly has been teaching school in Miles City for 28 years. In his spare time he enjoys building stuff, hunting and catching fish. He’s a proud husband and father. He has been growing his beard for 18 months.
Braden spends his days working at Tire Rama but in his free time enjoys wood working. He has been growing out his hair for a year.
Snider works at Pine Hills Correctional Facility as a Licensed Addiction Counselor. She has been growing her hair for five years.
While only three people will be at the live hair cutting auction other community members have held their own hair fundraisers. They include Gail Krezelak who has been growing her hair out for three-four years; and Steve Ondrof who has been growing his hair for six years.
For more information on how to set up your own hair fundraiser contact Kacie Kennedy at 406-951-7254.
All proceeds for the fundraiser will go to WULU and their efforts to assist individuals with unexpected expenses due to serious medical conditions.
According to WULU secretary and treasurer Janet Bastian, when they started back in 2011 they helped four people. The group has grown exponentially since then, now helping about one person per week. To date Bastian added that they have donated $311,000 towards helping people.
This help, she said, usually is in the form of travel expenses, but it is not limited to that.
“We are very excited about how we have grown over the years and know there is more to be done,” Bastian said about the organization.
Even if a person has health insurance the expenses of travel for speciality care creates stress on families. Wake Up and Lace Up is meant to act as a safety net.
They serves residents in Eastern Montana; including from Custer; Garfield; Powder River; McCone; Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux; Fallon and Carter Counties.
“Our requests continue to grow, so we thank you for assisting in our fundraising efforts,” said a statement by WULU.
The group was founded by the late Cindy Reid and the late Rosa Neese.
For more information on the fundraiser call WULU President Roxanne Harding at 406-951-4735 or visit wakeuplaceup.com