The deadline for landowners to submit applications for two Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) programs is March 15.

The programs are the Unlocking Public Lands (UPL) Program or the Public Access Land Agreement (PALA) Program. These programs are designed to provide recreational public access to state (Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) or federal (Bureau of Land Management or United States Forest Service) land where no or limited legal public access currently exists.