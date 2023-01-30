Plans to build a state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer center in Miles City that would serve eastern Montana were announced by Holy Rosary Healthcare on Friday.
“The new cancer center in Miles City will create equitable cancer care for the region,” said Karen Costello, president of Holy Rosary Healthcare, in a press release. “The project will bring high-quality radiation oncology care to Holy Rosary’s existing cancer center, which currently offers medical and surgical oncology care, along with survivorship programming and other health and wellness services. This new center will provide an environment that not only has the most advanced technology, but i will be easily accessible for patients and family.”
The center will be 12,000-square feet and provide radiation, medical and surgical oncology services to address the needs of cancer patients in rural eastern Montana. The distance and access barriers for patients in the region to receive care will be eliminated by this new center.
Currently, patients needing radiation oncology treatment may have to travel long distances to receive that care, potentially impacting their treatment plan and outcomes. This will be the only comprehensive cancer center within a 125-mile radius.
According to Jen Alderfer, President and CEO of the Montana Market of Intermountain Health, this project is one of the best examples of their ongoing as well as long standing commitment to creating a healthier community.
“This truly is a life changing opportunity for the community, for the Holy Rosary team, and I am just so excited to be in a support role and a small part of it,” she said.
Alderfer added that in the months ahead they will be changing the world for cancer care in southeastern Montana.
The $17 million project will begin in the spring. It is expected to be completed late next year. The new cancer center will be funded through capital investments by Holy Rosary and Intermountain Health, and grant and philanthropic support.
For members of the community interested in supporting the project they can contact Holy Rosary Healthcare Foundation online or at 406-233-2664.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com)