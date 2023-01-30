HRH plans

The above photo shows the rendering for the new cancer center.

 Submitted Photo

Plans to build a state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer center in Miles City that would serve eastern Montana were announced by Holy Rosary Healthcare on Friday.

“The new cancer center in Miles City will create equitable cancer care for the region,” said Karen Costello, president of Holy Rosary Healthcare, in a press release. “The project will bring high-quality radiation oncology care to Holy Rosary’s existing cancer center, which currently offers medical and surgical oncology care, along with survivorship programming and other health and wellness services. This new center will provide an environment that not only has the most advanced technology, but i will be easily accessible for patients and family.”

