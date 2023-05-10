The slate of horse racing will be continuing this week as the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale sweeps into town.
Horse racing started last weekend and continues tomorrow with the Mother’s Day Horse Races.
The Mother’s Day horse races are always a popular event, especially for mothers in town that go out to the races in their finest Kentucky Derbyesque attire, flashy hats and all. There is free admission for all mothers.
This year’s MCBHS meet will feature five full days of live racing action with pari-mutuel wagering.
Added for this year’s slate are races on Friday, which will provide live pari-mutuel horse racing for the entire three days of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.
The schedule for the horse races is as follows:
Tomorrow’s Mother’s Day races, the first race will be at 1 p.m., featuring a live Churchill Simulcast. There will be a Fillies & Mares Mother’s Day Special sponsored by Hawkeye Flowback, LLC. There is a $6,500 purse.
Friday of the MCBHS, the first of four races will be at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, the first race will be at 1 p.m. and the Preakness with pari-mutuel betting will be at 4:45 p.m. The Dan Lockie Quarter Horse Derby sponsored by Fred Wacker Agency and Eastern Montana Title Company with an estimated purse of $20,000 and an added $5,500. The Donnie Venable Memorial sponsored by Donnie Venable Family, thoroughbred — $6,500 purse.
Sunday, the first race will be at 1 p.m. Bucking Horse Sale Thoroughbred Derby sponsored by Fr. Pierre Horse Racing with an estimated $10,000 purse and $5,500 added. Bucking Horse Sale Quarter Horse Futurity sponsored by Powder River Outfitters and Roy Rodgers Bar Grill and Casino. Estimated purse of $30,000 with $7,500 added. Consolation race if more than 30 horses entered and paid up
Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.
