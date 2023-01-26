A case involving multiple wildlife violations in Garfield County was recently wrapped up by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).
The last of the court cases involving a Jordan man, a South Carolina man and two of his sons, and four other non-residents concluded in Montana in November.
The multiple-state investigation was launched in 2015 by FWP after Cole “Sonny” Lawson III of Walterboro, SC, was questioned at a Missouri gas state by a conservation officer about seven game animals he said he was transporting from Montana for other hunters.
Lawson III’s permanent residence was in South Carolina but he owned property and had business interests in Jordan.
Offenses by all eight men were eventually uncovered by the investigation, resulting in loss of hunting privileges for most, combined restitution of nearly $25,000 and almost $2,000 in fines and fees.
Between 2013 and 2015 in Garfield County, Cole Lawson III possessed, shipped or transported two unlawfully harvested bull elk and an antelope buck according to court records. In 2017 he was cited for possession of a turkey, a bull elk, two mule deer does, a mule deer buck and an antelope buck.
There were originally nine charges that Lawson III was facing, three felonies, but five charges were dismissed. On April 18, 2022, he pleaded guilty in Garfield County District Court to two counts of possessing an unlawfully killed game animal, hunting without a valid license, and non-resident license or permit offenses, all misdemeanors.
Punishments he received included $9,375 in restitution, he can’t hunt, fish or trap under the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact for 10 years, and he can’t accompany anyone hunting in Montana for 10 years. Lawson III forfeited all mounts seized in the case and received six months in jail for each of the four counts, with all time suspended.
Jack Lawson, his son, pleaded guilty in Garfield County Justice County on Oct. 25, 2022 to hunting a mule deer buck without a license. He received a deferred sentence of six months in jail, suspended; along with $1,035 in restitution, fines and fees; and loss of hunting privileges for one year under the compact.
Cole Lawson IV, another son, pleaded no contest in district court on Nov. 14, 2022, to killing a whitetail buck in 2017 without a license. He forfeited hunting privileges for a year and paid $500 in restitution, with six months in jail being suspended.
Jordan’s Jason Bunger pleaded guilty on June 23, 2022 with misdemeanor unlawful possession of a bull elk in 2017 and a turkey in 2019. He was sentenced to $8,000 in restitution and six months in jail, suspended, and lost hunting privileges and the ability to accompany hunters in Montana for two years. All mounts were forfeited.
Brothers Shawn and Daniel Ervin from North Carolina and South Carolina respectively both pleaded guilty in district court on June 23, 2022 to unlawful possession of a game animal and hunting without a license. In 2017 Shawn shot a whitetail buck without a license and used Daniel’s. Daniel then shot a mule deer buck and used an invalid license.
In 2019 the brothers stopped at a southeast Montana check station. They had been hunting waterfowl and Shawn shot a common goldeneye, but neither had licenses. They both also shot does and used licenses from Bunger and Lawson III. Both were ordered to pay $3,300 in restitution and lost hunting privileges for two years. Six-month jail sentences were suspended. Mounts were forfeited.
Justin Land of Lake City, FL, and Carey Harrison of South Carolina, also pleaded guilty in Garfield County Justice Court to license, permit or tag offenses. Harrison was ordered to pay $285 and Land $135. Land gave a general deer tag to another hunter. Harrison gave a mule deer B license to Cole Lawson IV to use on a doe he harvested.
Felony charges were faced by Cole Lawson IV, Jason Bunger and the Ervin brothers before their plea agreements.