Custer County’s average gasoline price has fallen two cents over the last week, now sitting at $3.19 per gallon.
According to gasprices.aaa, the cheapest average gas prices in the state are in Sweet Grass County where gas is an average of $3.14 per gallon this week. The most expensive average gas prices are in Judith Basin County where the average gas prices are at $3.72 per gallon.
In eastern Montana there are still some of the cheapest average gas prices in the state, with a few counties a bit more expensive.
Dawson County is at an average of $3.15 per gallon; Fallon County is at $3.22 per gallon; Richland County is at $3.23 per gallon; Powder River County is at $3.24 per gallon; Carter County is at $3.25 per gallon; Rosebud County is at $3.25 per gallon; McCone County is at $3.30 per gallon; and Garfield County is at $3.50 per gallon.
Information was unavailable for Prairie and Wibaux Counties.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 gas stations in Montana, the state’s average gas price is $3.23 per gallon, a one cent increase from last week. Prices in the state are 24.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 17.8 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.
The cheapest individual gas station in Montana according to GasBuddy is at $3.09 per gallon, while the most expensive individual station was at $3.39 per gallon. This is a difference of 30 cents per gallon between the two stations.
The national gas price average is currently $3.37 per gallon, down 7.3 cents per gallon over the last week. The gas price average in the nation is 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 10.2 cents lower than this time last year. The national average diesel price is $4.53 per gallon, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week.
The gas price averages for the nation are based on GasBuddy’s data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the county.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— February 13, 2022: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
— February 13, 2021: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)
— February 13, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
— February 13, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
— February 13, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
— February 13, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
— February 13, 2016: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)
— February 13, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
— February 13, 2014: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
— February 13, 2013: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
Average gas prices in states surrounding Montana include North Dakota at $3.33 per gallon; South Dakota at $3.34 per gallon; Wyoming at $3.40 per gallon and Idaho at $3.65 per gallon.
“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.