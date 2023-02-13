M and H gas station

M&H gas station in Miles City displays the current gas prices.

 Derrick Calhoun

Custer County’s average gasoline price has fallen two cents over the last week, now sitting at $3.19 per gallon.

According to gasprices.aaa, the cheapest average gas prices in the state are in Sweet Grass County where gas is an average of $3.14 per gallon this week. The most expensive average gas prices are in Judith Basin County where the average gas prices are at $3.72 per gallon.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)