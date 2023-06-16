The annual Cowtown BBQ Cook-Off & Ryno-Palooza Music Festival will be Saturday at Riverside Park in Miles City. The action gets started with a cornhole tournament and a beer garden at 10 a.m. and the cook-off lunch starting at 10:30 a.m. The Cowtown Cook-Off is a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) sanctioned event that is sponsored by the Miles City Soup Kitchen. The event is a fundraiser for the soup kitchen, with all donations being tax deductible. The event will have assigned KCBS Contest Representatives who have the discretion to decide and interpret the KCBS rules and regulations. Each team in the cook-off consists of one chief cook and all the assistants that the chief cook determines are needed. Teams are able to set up Friday, and samples are scheduled to be turned in Saturday at specific times. Chicken at noon; pork ribs at 12:30 p.m.; pork at 1 p.m. and brisket at 1:30 p.m. Each contestant was encouraged to bring additional products for the public to sample as the event is a fundraiser for the Miles City Soup Kitchen. For those that did not want to supply taste samples, the event organizers requested any left-over meat, after judging, be donated to the soup kitchen. Samples will be available starting at 2 p.m. The cook-off awards ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Donation checks can be made payable to Miles City Soup Kitchen, PO Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. The Kansas City Barbeque Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbeque. It is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts with over 16,000 members worldwide. KCBS sanctions over 300 barbeque contests worldwide.
The annual Cowtown BBQ Cook-Off & Ryno-Palooza Music Festival will be Saturday at Riverside Park in Miles City.