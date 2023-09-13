Correction Sep 13, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rev. Alan Brown of First Baptist Church in Miles City was incorrectly identified as Alan Rivers in Saturday’s Miles City Star. The Star regrets the error. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Christianity Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next News Local Jaycee chapter honors Mindy Held 11 hrs ago News The sound of Bluegrass will soon be taking over Miles City 13 hrs ago News Petitions for recall of six Glendive City Council members circulating 15 hrs ago News Convent Keepers to host annual Princess Party 15 hrs ago +3 Zoology Bear Aware Family Fair educates people of all ages Sep 12, 2023 4:03 News Glendive Mayor Olson steps down at council meeting Sep 9, 2023 Trending now Cowboys fall to Havre on the road, 36-18 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form