On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and in session from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Monday lists 10-11 a.m., Custer County Crisis Coalition at the Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center in Miles City. From 1:30-2 p.m. the agenda lists Declare MCC Trustee Candidates Elected by Acclamation; and from 2-3 p.m. the agenda lists Fire Hall — Electrical Discussion at the Custer County Fire Hall.
From 12:15-1:15 p.m. on Monday the agenda lists Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m., and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
The agenda for Tuesday lists 9-10 a.m. Weekly OAC Fire Hall Addition meeting at the Custer County Fire Hall.
From 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday there will be a public hearing for the Custer County Planning Board at the Custer County Fire Hall Training Room with no commissioners present. The public hearing will be for Last Chance Subdivision.
At 5:30 p.m. Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be attending the Conservation District meeting at the USDA Service Center on Valley Drive East.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists 9-10 a.m. Election Precinct Boundary Public Hearing and from 10-10:30 a.m. Adopt Resolution 2023-23, Election Precinct Boundaries, discussion and action. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the commissioners will be participating in a MACo State & Local Cybersecurity grant Web Teams meeting.
From 1-2 p.m. Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be participating in a NACo Justice & Public Safety Policy Steering Committee Monthly Call.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
Thursday’s agenda lists 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Region Workshop for Pre-Disaster Mitigation, Custer County Event Center.
From 7-9 a.m. Faycosh will be attending the Miles City Area Economic Development Council meeting at MCC, room 106.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon.
Strouf will be excused from Friday’s office hours and Krausz will be participating in the DCC Courthouse Safety and Security Standing Committee via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m.