On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and in session from 1-4 p.m.

The agenda for Monday lists 10-11 a.m., Custer County Crisis Coalition at the Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center in Miles City. From 1:30-2 p.m. the agenda lists Declare MCC Trustee Candidates Elected by Acclamation; and from 2-3 p.m. the agenda lists Fire Hall — Electrical Discussion at the Custer County Fire Hall.