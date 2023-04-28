Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and be in session from 1-4 p.m.

The agenda for Monday lists 9-10 a.m. City Council Interlocal Agreement discussion; from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call; and from 1:30-2 p.m. Resolution 2023-24, DES Mutual Aid Agreement - Discussion and action.