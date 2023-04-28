Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and be in session from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Monday lists 9-10 a.m. City Council Interlocal Agreement discussion; from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call; and from 1:30-2 p.m. Resolution 2023-24, DES Mutual Aid Agreement - Discussion and action.
From 7-8 p.m. on Monday Commissioners Kevin Krausz and Strouf will be attending the Custer County Water and Sewer District meeting at 713 Pleasant St.
Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
The agenda for Tuesday lists 9-10 a.m. Weekly Fire Hall Addition Construction update meeting, Custer County Fire Hall; from 10-11 a.m. MDoT - speed study; from 1-2 p.m. Deadman Bridge, pre-bid discussion; and from 2-2:30 p.m. BNSF meeting via remote.
Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists 8 a.m. to noon Wind Farm tour, onsite; recessed with no quorum from noon to 2 p.m.; from 1-2 p.m. Krausz will be participating in a NACo Justing/Public Safety Steering Committee meeting via Zoom; and from 2-3 p.m. Custer County Event Center Kitchen ventilation hood system bid opening.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Thursday is open. Strouf will be attending the Miles City Area Economic Development Council meeting at MCC room 106 at 7:30 a.m.
Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon.
Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be excused for the week.
With the Miles City Star transitioning to publishing on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning May 1, please note that per Resolution 2023 – 18, the bulletin board outside the Commissioners’ office is their official posting board. After completion of the Custer County website (in the near future), the agendas will also be posted on the website and County Facebook page along with noticing in the Miles City Star paper, Miles City Star online and local radio stations.