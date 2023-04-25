Chief Dull Knife College has seen no “substantial impacts” resulting from being uninsured.
The college was identified as being the largest affected entity in the investigation of Kileen Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance by the Montana State Securities Commission.
During a recent hearing before Judge Hayworth, an investigator identified the college as having paid $190,000 for insurance that would be underwritten by Big Sky Enterprises. The underwriter was not paid, and he testified that the college had been uninsured since April 2022.
In a statement issued Monday, Eva Flying, college president, said “Chief Dull Knife College has recently learned that its insurance broker, Rosebud County Insurance, had its license temporarily suspended by the State of Montana Insurance Commissioner for allegedly mismanaging the funds of many of its clients, including funds of the College. The College is gathering information and taking steps to address this. The College is not currently aware of any substantial impacts on its operations and overall financial strength.”
At the previous hearing, the judge granted the temporary restraining order preventing Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance from conducting business in Montana, and according to Sheriff Allen Fulton the investigation is continuing. He said more individuals and businesses have been reporting problems with their insurance. Fulton is working with the Montana State Securities and Insurance Commission attorneys and investigators on the case.
Fulton continues to encourage citizens to check with their individual insurance companies to establish their insurance status, and to contact him with any concerns if they had their insurance is through Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance.