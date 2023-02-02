Meetings for the Agriculture Development Council are scheduled for Feb. 7 and 8 at the Montana Department of Agriculture in Helena.
The meetings will be at 9 a.m. each day in Conference Room 225 at the location at 302 North Roberts St. in Helena. There will also be the option to join the meetings virtually via Zoom.
Policies and priorities to enhance the future development of agriculture in Montana are established by the Agriculture Development Council.
Visit the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/GTA to view an agenda for the meeting and learn more about the governor-appointed council.
