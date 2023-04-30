It’s been several years since the Senior Citizen Drop-In Center closed its doors and the Custer County Commissioners are working toward a solution.
The building was deemed unsafe and a health hazard when the sewer line under the building began leaking due corrosion which caused holes in the pipes. Due to the leak being under the building it was not easily accessible.
According to Commissioner Jason Strouf, there’s no basement and limited access to the crawl space.
“Because you’re dealing with sewer gas, that’s a health hazard. So, it wasn’t safe for human occupancy,” he said.
According to former Senior Citizen Board secretary Halen Martin, they could no longer hold meetings in the building anymore due to the sewer smell.
The commissioners have since blocked the sewer line at the manhole so there is no longer gas coming into the building. They’ve also shut off the water since it is now longer in use.
To begin the process of relocating a Preliminary Architectural Report (PAR) had to be done. They worked with SDI Architects in town and then presented the report at a public hearing. During that hearing, several locations were identified as potential locations.
The area that proved to be best fit is the Custer Lodge, which is an old dormitory building. It’s located on the corner of Haynes Ave and Leighton Blvd., which is known for hosting the Key Club Haunted House.
The board of the Custer Lodge has transferred the lease to the county with the understanding that the building will be used for a new drop-in center.
The cost estimate that includes site work and building renovations is over $4 million. The commissioners currently have a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to put toward the project.
According to Strouf, they are looking at a variety of revenue sources.
“Like other projects that we’ve done in the county, we want to find revenue sources that don’t put that financial burden on the taxpayers,” said Strouf.
The senior group in town is also passionate and wants to help and is willing to fundraise. The commissioners want to narrow the funding gap before they solicit the public for funds.
The new location will bring many senior services into one building.
According to Commissioner Jeff Faycosh, they hope to have the social security office, Council on Aging, health services, food commodities and recreation all in one.
“I think the new senior center is going to serve much larger population groups than what the drop-in center did,” said Faycosh.
According to the United State Census Bureau, in 2022 the population of Custer County was 12,032 with 20% of that being residents who are 65-years-old or older.
“Our senior group is robust in our community,” said Commissioner Jason Strouf.
According to former Senior Citizen Board president Jim Barnes, he estimates they would sometimes have over 100 people use the center for their different activities. That dwindled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit with the closure following.
They would hold dinners, have card games everyday and would have dances that would feature the Eastern Montana Fiddlers three times a month. The dinners would be used to raise funds to support the center.
With the building currently closed there is now a group that meets at the Custer County Event Center to play cards.
According to the National Council on Aging, research how’s that compared to their peers those who participate in senior centers have higher levels of health, social interaction and life satisfaction.
Barnes and Martin both miss being able to meet with their friends and dance or play cards.
“I just hope that we get a new building,” said Barnes.
Martin believes it would be ‘well attended.”
There currently are no solid plans on what will happen to the drop-in center.