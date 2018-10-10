Wilson wins half marathon

Garrett Wilson of Miles City won the Hoofin’ it for Hunger Half Marathon on Saturday at Fort Keogh in Miles City. Wilson ran the scenic course through pastures and along the Yellowstone River in 1:30.19.97, nipping runner-up and defending champion Lisa Holding Eagle of Dickinson, North Dakota, by 30 seconds. Ann Woods ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!