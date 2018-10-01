September Snow
Monday, October 1, 2018
STAR PHOTO/Sharon Moore
September snow was falling in Miles City on Sunday, and sticking to the ground in the fields in the Pine Hills of Custer County, where this photo was taken, about 10 miles south of Miles City off Highway 59. Tuesday’s forecast calls for warmer weather than Sunday and today, with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.
