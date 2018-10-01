September Snow

Monday, October 1, 2018

STAR PHOTO/Sharon Moore

September snow was falling in Miles City on Sunday, and sticking to the ground in the fields in the Pine Hills of Custer County, where this photo was taken, about 10 miles south of Miles City off Highway 59. Tuesday’s forecast calls for warmer weather than Sunday and today, with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

