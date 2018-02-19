Physical education teacher Sharon Alderman to retire in May

A local physical education teacher’s retirement marks the end of an era of several memorable events for elementary school students.

At the end of the 2017-2018 academic school year Sharon Alderman, a physical education teacher who has been an instructor in Miles City since 1996, will be retiring.

“[I’m] looking forward to being at my grandkids’ school activities,” Alderman told the Star. After 21 years of teaching, and putting on memorable events for students across the district, she says she’s looking forward to the next chapter.

Those who don’t know Alderman by name are sure to recognize her signature events, including Scooter Town, Ghostbusters and Jump Rope for Heart. According to Keith Campbell, superintendent of Miles City schools, students are bussed from across the district to go to Alderman’s programs.

“[Alderman’s] events are the thing many kids remember about PE,” Campbell said.

During the Scooter Town event in the fall, which may end up being the last Scooter Town for Miles City elementary students, it was easy to see why they remember it.

“The kids might be grouchy coming in, but they are always happy leaving,” Alderman said during the event in December. “No one misbehaves that week.”

The gymnasium of Highland Park Elementary School undergoes a transformation for Scooter Town as a Christmas-themed course, complete with light-up Santa Claus figures, wrapped “present” boxes big enough to ride through and holiday music. The lights are turned down, and after getting instructions, the kids have a great time. They hardly notice they’re also getting in a good workout.

It hasn’t always been like that, though, Alderman took years to build the program up to what it is now.

“When I started [the schools] had two basketballs,” she said. So she went out and purchased some of her own. Since then, instead of lugging around one set of equipment, through various fundraisers she has been able to obtain equipment for each school. No more packing and unpacking like the early days.

Jump Rope for Heart is one of Alderman’s favorite events, and is one place she and Campbell have seen the willing generosity of community help to get equipment tight budgets would otherwise have made impossible.

“In Miles City not only do we have a group of teachers that goes above and beyond, but a community that supports the things that we do,” Campbell said.

He explained that the community has always helped fill in the gaps in funding, even when the economy was down.

When she started, Alderman said the Jump Rope for Heart program was bringing in $4,000 to $5,000 each year. Today the program routinely brought in almost $17,000. That translates into about $1,000 worth of equipment vouchers from US Gamer gym equipment, in addition to donations for a great program.

Sara Lucero, principal of Highland Park Elementary School, had nothing but good things to say about Alderman.

“[She’s] always trying new things and games to keep the kids moving,” she said. “Health and well-being is central to everything she does.”

Lucero reflected on all the work that goes into the three events Alderman puts on each year and said, “Sharon is pretty irreplaceable. All she does for [the events], even leading up to them, is a lot. That’s hard to replace.”

What’s going to happen to Scooter Town, and Ghostbusters, when she leaves?

“[Alderman’s] done a lot of creative and unique things with the students,” Campbell said. “When you lose some of those creative people, you lose some of those ideas too.”

Lucero echoed Campbell’s sentiment, pointing out that it took quite a bit of time, often outside school hours, to collect and store the collection of items that makes Scooter Town, and the other events, special.

Since the majority of the decorations for Scooter Town were purchased by Alderman over many years, she says it’ll take time for a successor to get the event to the same point. That is, if someone decides to take up the mantle.

“I thought I’d be more sad, but I’m also happy to be moving on,” Alderman said.

Her last day of teaching will be May 25.

