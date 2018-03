Juniors Kyra Oakland and Madison Rask of Miles City were honored by the Montana Eastern A Conference girls basketball coaches in the recently completed 2017-18 season. Oakland was voted to the all-Conference second team and Rask was accorded honorable mention. Both are forwards on the Custer County District High School team. The ...

