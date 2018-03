A homicide charge has been dismissed against a Moon Creek man accused of murdering his girlfriend on Jan. 25. Custer County Attorney Wyatt Glade entered a motion Tuesday morning to dismiss without prejudice the case against Travis Doss, 21. Doss was accused of shooting his girlfriend, Shania Raymond, 21, to death ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!