Free diabetes classes available for local, area senior citizens

Older adults are at higher risk for diabetes and pre-diabetes than younger Americans. In fact, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in every four Americans over 65 years of age has diabetes, and with age comes greater risks for complications. Diabetes can lead to heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, amputations and even death.

However, studies show it is never too late to make changes to improve a person’s health. Motivated adults ready to make lifestyle changes can slow the progression of diabetes and avoid or delay complications, according to a news release from the Custer County Extension Office.

To help older adults who want to get better control of their diabetes, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, the Medicare Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for Montana, Montana State University (MSU) Extension Custer County and the Montana Geriatric Education Center are partnering together to offer a series of free diabetes classes.

The classes support, not replace, professional diabetes self-management education. They are designed for people with Medicare, but anyone with diabetes or prediabetes is welcome to attend.

The series kicks off Wednesday, March 14, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Miles City Public Library at 1 S. 10th St. Classes and will continue meeting every Wednesday through April 18.

Anyone interested in attending these free diabetes classes can contact Tara Andrews at the MSU Custer County Extension office at

(406) 874-3370.

These classes provide fun, informative and interactive ways to help people with diabetes or pre-diabetes (high blood sugar) do the following.

— Understand diabetes and how it affects the entire body;

— Manage diabetes in a way that makes sense for them and their individual health goals;

— Become more informed members of their health care teams, as they continue to work with their doctors, diabetes educators and other health care providers to improve their health.

Those who have attended the classes across Montana are enjoying their experience and learning a lot about their health.