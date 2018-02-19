Dinner Theatre

Published Mon, 02/19/2018

STAR PHOTO/Sharon Moore

Miles City residents John Kassner and Khyrsten Blunt perform in Saturday’s performance of “Murder Me Always,” at the Omni Center. Kassner played Blake Powers while Blunt played Muffy Ladue. The play was the Barn Players, Inc. 7th annual dinner theatre fundraiser.

