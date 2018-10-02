Desperation grows as death toll soars from Indonesia quake

PALU, Indonesia — Trucks carrying food for desperate survivors of the earthquake on Indonesia's Sulawesi island rolled in with a police escort Tuesday to guard against looters, while the death toll from the disaster soared past 1,200. Four days after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami struck, supplies of food, water,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!