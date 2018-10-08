Cowboys 4th, Mitchell goes sub-17 at Miles City Invitational

STAR PHOTO/Sharon Moore Cowboy Alex Mitchell sprints to the finish at the Miles City Invitational on Saturday. STAR PHOTO/Sharon Moore Cowgirl senior Heather Baker is shown en route to posting her top time of the year on Saturday. All-in-all, it was a good day for the Custer County District High School Cowboys and Cowgirls ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!