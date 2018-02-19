Chad Stewart Dunnam was promoted to Glory of natural causes at his home on February 12, 2018. Chad was 67 years old.

A viewing will be held on Monday, February 19th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Stevenson’s. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 20th at 2:00 PM at Stevenson & Sons, Miles City, Montana. Internment will follow the service at Custer County Cemetery. After the burial, a luncheon will be served at Fellowship Baptist Church at 20 N. Stacy Ave. in Miles City. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Chad was preceded in death by his father and mother Harold Donald ‘Don’ Dunnam and Mary Elizabeth ‘Bette’ (Clarke) Dunnam of Terry, MT and his sister-inlaw Mary Kay (Nelson) Dunnam of Oak Harbor, WA.

Survivors include his brother Clarke Lee Dunnam of Taos, NM; and his twin brother Craig S. Dunnam and wife Jerianne Dunnam of Miles City, MT; nieces and nephews include: Chanille and Makala Dunnam (Clarke); Sacha Dunnam, Donovan Dunnam and wife Hollee from Gilbert, AZ; and Lisa (Dunnam) Stanley and husband Joe Stanley from Annapolis, MD; great-nieces and nephews include: Sean and Meghan Stanley; Payton, Ethan, Gideon and Garrett (Donovan and Hollee).

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)