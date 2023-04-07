What’s Happening
Adult egg hunt to be held — The Miles City Town & Country Club will hold an Adult Egg Hunt tonight at 5 p.m. in the bar and sunroom. The eggs will be filled with fun adult prizes.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St., will hold a Burger Night tonight from 5-7 p.m. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Reynolds to hold Easter egg hunt — Reynolds Market Place will hold an Easter egg hunt tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon or until all the eggs are found. Families are encouraged to bring their kids with their baskets and search for colorful eggs hidden throughout the store.
Easter Brunch to be held — The Miles City Town & Country Club will hold an Easter Brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, breakfast burritos, sandwiches and donuts. To make a reservation call 406-234-1600 or email office.milescitytcc.com.
Restaurant to hold Easter Buffet — The 600 Cafe will hold an Easter Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes baron of beef, glazed ham and shrimp, along with potatoes, gravy, veggies, salads, dinner rolls and dessert. It’s $20 per plate and no reservations are required.
Irrigation District to meet – The T&Y Irrigation District monthly meeting will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Custer County Courthouse, 1010 Main Street. The agenda is posted at the Courthouse.
Congregate Meals
Senior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Corned beef and cabbage, boiled potato, soup and pears.
Friday — Cod, green beans, lettuce salad and oranges.
Miles City Soup Kitchen
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Ham and bean soup
Tuesday — Chicken park soup
Wednesday — Cook’s Choice
Thursday — Taco Sticks
Friday — Vegetable soup
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
April 10-14
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Cereal bar and orange smiles
Wednesday — Nutrigrain bar, go-gurt, and apple slices
Thursday — Scone and banana
Friday — No School
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Corn dog, baked, apple and a treat
Wednesday — PB&J, chips, carrots and mixed fruit
Thursday — Chicken burger, string cheese, smiles and pears
Friday — No School