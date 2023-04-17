What’s HappeningLibrary accepting food bank donations — The Miles City Public Library is accepting food donations for the Custer County Food Bank. The items needed are canned vegetables, fruit, tuna, chicken, pasta and cereal. Donations can be dropped off at the library.
Insurance committee to meet — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will hold an Insurance Committee meeting on Tuesday at noon in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1.0 Call to Order
2.0 Pledge of Allegiance
3.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors
4.0 Insurance Committee Meeting
Negotiations committee to meet — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will hold a Negotiations Committee meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors
3.0 Negotiations Committee Meeting
Food giveaway to be held — A free commodities give-away will be held on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. at the United Christian Church, 1006 S Strevell Ave. There are no qualifications for those wanting to pick up a box of food other than those benefiting from the giveaway are asked to volunteer. The boxes will likely include meat, bread, produce, dry goods and canned goods. They are also in need of plastic bags, food-safe gloves- box cutters and boxes. For more information call Gina Wilson at 406-853-8333.
Job fair to be held — The Miles City Job Fair will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be the Miles City student job/career fair and 12-4 p.m. will be the job seeker job fair. For more information contact Job Service Miles City at 406-232-8340.