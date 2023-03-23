What’s HappeningGarden meet-up to be held — The Community Patient Garden at One Health will hold a community garden meet-up tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 601 Main St. Suite A. Attendees will learn about the why of the garden, when they will be planting and holding class and allow for input on what the community wants to do and learn.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burge Night tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Knights of Columbus to hold Lenten Fish Fry — The Knights of Columbus are hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at the Parish Center Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
Garden Club to hold tea — The Miles City Garden Club will hold their annual membership tea on Saturday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites. The speaker will me Fallon/Carter County Extension Agent Amanda Williams. She will talk about Pollenating the Prairie. There will be snacks, tea, door prizes and more.
Benefit dinner to be held — A benefit dinner will be held for Rebecca Neese on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in the Home Show building. There will be a spaghetti dinner. The dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Photos with the Eastern Bunny to be held — The Miles City Town & Country Club will hold photos with the Easter Bunny on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A digital photo is $20 and will be emailed once ready. There will also be sign-ups for Egg My Yard at the event. For more information call or text Abby Snyder at 307-461-1636. This is sponsored by the Miles City Jaycees.
Rural schools to hold Kindergarten Roundup — The Custer County Rural School will hold their 2023-24 Kindergarten Roundup on April 3-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Superintendent of Schools Office, 1010 Main St. to register for kindergarten. This is for all children age five prior to Sept. 10 who plan to attend Kinsey, Kircher, Riverview or SY School next year. Guardians must bring birth certificates and immunization records. For more information call 406-874-3421.
Public safety committee to meet — The City of Miles City Public Safety Committee will meet Monday at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room and over Zoom.
The agenda includes:
1. Request of Citizens
2. Staff Comments
3. Committee Member Comments
4. Review and recommend four-way stop signs on all four corners surrounding Washington Middle School