What’s HappeningGarden meet-up to be held — The Community Patient Garden at One Health will hold a community garden meet-up tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 601 Main St. Suite A. Attendees will learn about the why of the garden, when they will be planting and holding class and allow for input on what the community wants to do and learn.

VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burge Night tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.