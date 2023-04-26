What’s HappeningCandidate forum to be held — A school board candidate forum will be held tonight at the VFW at 6:30 p.m. All candidates will be in attendance.
Lunch Lotto for Friday — The Lunch Lottery for the Miles City Unified Schools is chicken nuggets, smiley fries, salad and ranch, mixed berries and popsicles. Mrs. Sims fourth grade class at Garfield Elementary School chose the menu.
Coffee social for veterans to be held — A veteran’s coffee social will be held tomorrow from 8-9 am. at Holy Rosary Healthcare. This is a monthly community event that will be held the last Friday of the month. For more information contact Chuck Dailey at 406-233-2737 or charles.dailey@imail2.org.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burger Night tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Business to hold Brims & Beverages — Girl Ran Away With the Spoon, 112 N 7th St., will hold Brims & Beverages — A Hat Bar Experience tomorrow from 6-8:30 p.m. Those attending can adorn brimmed hats to fit their unique style. They store has a selection of hats to choose from along with an assortment of ribbons, trim, leathers, pins, feathers, florals and more to add to the hat. Hats starts at $65 and to add embellishments its an addition $25.
Barn Players to perform Wait Until Dark — The Barn Players will perform the suspense thriller Wait Until Day tomorrow at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Montana Theatre. Tickets are $15 and available at the theatre.
Custer County Fund for Animals to hold rummage sale — The Custer County Fund for Animals to hold annual Spring Rummage Sale on Saturday and Sunday at the Custer County Event Center. The sale is open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Rock, Gem & Mineral Show to be held — The 3rd Annual Rock, Gem & Mineral Show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. The show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 and free for kids 12 and under. For more information call 406-413-1136 or email mc.gem.mineral@gmail.com.
Building committee to meet — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees Building Committee will meet Monday at noon in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors
3.0 Building Committee Meeting
Negotiation committee to meet — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees Negotiation Committee to meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors
3.0 Negotiations Committee Meeting
Parade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.