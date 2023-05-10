What’s HappeningIrrigation district to meet — The T&Y Irrigation District Monthly Meeting will be held today at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Custer County Courthouse, 1010 Main Street, Miles City. The agenda is posted at the Courthouse.

Streaming 101 to be held — Mid-Rivers will hold a Streaming 101 course tomorrow from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. This wiil cover streaming and how to implement the different platforms and options once they discontinue cable services in December.