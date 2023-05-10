What’s HappeningIrrigation district to meet — The T&Y Irrigation District Monthly Meeting will be held today at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Custer County Courthouse, 1010 Main Street, Miles City. The agenda is posted at the Courthouse.
Streaming 101 to be held — Mid-Rivers will hold a Streaming 101 course tomorrow from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. This wiil cover streaming and how to implement the different platforms and options once they discontinue cable services in December.
Building committee to meet — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees Building Committee will meet tomorrow at 2 p.m. in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1.0 Call to Order and Roll Call
1.1 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Introduction of Guests and Visitors
3.0 Building Committee Meeting
Public service committee to meet — The City of Miles City Public Service Committee will meet tomorrow at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
The agenda includes:
1. Public Comment
2. Discus and Recommend Permanent Parking on 6th Street by the 519 Building.
3. Adjournment
Community clean-up set for Saturday — From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday community members can haul to the Miles City Landfill for free. There will still be a fee for tires, AC units and dorm fridges. Fees still apply to all contractors. Any in-district resident with a tag will be limited to one ton. No tags will be issued on this day. For more information call the landfill at 406-232-7991.
Flower pot workshop to be held — A kid’s flower pot workshop will be held Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Steadman’s Ace Hardware. This will be a hands on workshop in the greenhouse for 5-10-year-olds who want to make a gift for Mother’s Day. Parents and grandparents are welcome to join in. To reserve a spot call Mary at 406-951-1649.
Fire department offers outdoor spring cleaning fire safety tips — Miles City Fire and Rescue offers outdoor spring cleaning fire safety tips. Those tips include:
1. Trim any trees or bushes that are close to your home.
Trimming away any bushes or trees that are too close to your house creates a “defensible space” between your home and potential fire sources. Additionally, if you have dead or dying trees, now is an excellent time to remove them. Dead vegetation is highly flammable and can easily catch fire.
2. Check Your Gas Grill for rust, worn parts, grease, and other debris before use
Grilling is a popular spring and summer activity, but it’s essential to ensure your grill is clean and in safe operational order before firing it up for the first burger of the season. Remove any rust, grease, or debris built up over the winter. Inspect all parts to make sure they are in good working condition. If you notice any worn parts, have them replaced. It’s a great time to check your grill’s propane tank for gas leaks.
3. Move The Grill at least 10ft Away from the House Before Use.
It’s essential to keep your gas grill at least ten feet away from your home when in use. This will help prevent any accidental fires from happening. Additionally, make sure that the area around the grill is clear of any debris or flammable materials.
4. Make sure your home’s address is visible from the street.
If your home’s address is not visible from the street, it will be difficult for emergency responders to find your home in the event of a fire or other emergencies. Make sure that your house number is visible and easy to read from the street. If you need to, repaint or replace your address sign.
Fire Calls
May 4: 8:14 a.m., public service to the 100 block of N Cottage Grove; 10:48 a.m., ambulance call to the 900 block of Albert Dr,; 5:32 p.m., ambulance call to the 1800 block of S. Haynes; 6:26 p.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Main.
Birth Announcements
Andrea and Kyle Groh of Circle welcomed a son on Feb. 17. Hayley Pettit and Lance Anderson of Dillon welcomed a son on Feb. 27. Anna and Robert Stroh of Miles City welcomed a daughter on March 27. Caroline and Cody Coovert of Belton, MO and Wibaux welcomed a daughter on March 28. Hailey Lockie of Miles City welcomed a son on April 6. Kaylee and Kurt Ammerman of Kinsey welcomed a daughter on April 20. Tara and Clay Smith of Ekalaka welcomed a boy on April 24. Laurel and Adam Schimelfening of Miles City welcomed a son on April 28. Alyssa MacKenzie and Harlan Taylor of Miles City welcomed a daughter on May 5. Destiny Cunningham and Ethan Schmidt of Forsyth welcomed a son on May 5.