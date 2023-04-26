What’s HappeningParade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.

Middle school to hold open house — Washington Middle School will hold an open house for 6th graders today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the school. Those attending should enter through the doors on the 9th St. side. They will be given a welcome packet.