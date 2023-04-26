What’s HappeningParade taking entries — The 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade is taking entries. This year’s theme is Wild West Outlaws and Cowboys. The parade is May 20 on Main St. For registration details go to milescitychamber.com. Registration must be done before May 13. A panel of judges will vote for best entry.
Middle school to hold open house — Washington Middle School will hold an open house for 6th graders today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the school. Those attending should enter through the doors on the 9th St. side. They will be given a welcome packet.
Candidate forum to be held — A school board candidate forum will be held tomorrow at the VFW at 6:30 p.m. All candidates will be in attendance.
Coffee social for veterans to be held — A veteran’s coffee social will be held Friday from 8-9 am. at Holy Rosary Healthcare. This is a monthly community event that will be held the last Friday of the month. For more information contact Chuck Dailey at 406-233-2737 or charles.dailey@imail2.org.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burger Night Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Business to hold Brims & Beverages — Girl Ran Away With the Spoon, 112 N 7th St., will hold Brims & Beverages — A Hat Bar Experience on Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. Those attending can adorn brimmed hats to fit their unique style. They store has a selection of hats to choose from along with an assortment of ribbons, trim, leathers, pins, feathers, florals and more to add to the hat. Hats starts at $65 and to add embellishments its an addition $25.