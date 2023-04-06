Plant Swap set for tonight — A Plant Swap will be held tonight at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St., from 6-7:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring plants to swap and come ready to talk about plants.
Bunny Bingo to be held — The Miles City Rotary club is holding a Bunny Bingo tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Gazebo in Riverside Park. The club has created a custom made board for Candace the bunny to hop around. The squares are randomly numbered 1-100. It’s $20 per square. To purchase a square or for more information, message the Rotary’s Facebook page or contact a member of the club. The name on the square where her pellets roll, will win. The pot will be split with 50% of the proceeds going to the winning squares and the other 50% going to the Miles City ROCKS program and other Miles City youth programs.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th St., will hold a Burger Night tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. On the menu is hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Reynolds to hold Easter egg hunt — Reynolds Market Place will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or until all the eggs are found. Families are encouraged to bring their kids with their baskets and search for colorful eggs hidden throughout the store.
Rail authority to hold meeting — The Big Sky Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually can be found at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. To call in call 406-272-4824. The conference ID is 224 228 75#.