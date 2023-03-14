Tully Olson

Tully Olson

Montana state legislators are grappling with what to do with the state’s historic $2.5 billion budget surplus. This surplus is a result of higher than predicted income tax revenues as well as federal legislation that provided billions in funds to states over the last year.

Many good options have been put forth by both political parties on how to best spend the surplus, but another tax break for the wealthiest folks in the state is not one of them.

(Tully Olson is the Executive Director of Big Sky 55+, an organization that seeks to empower Montanans 55 and older in public policy.)