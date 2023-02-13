This needs to be said now, loudly and clearly, without any hesitation, equivocation or doubt: The theory of trickle-down economics is a fraud that is unsupported by empirical evidence. It is a mere fig leaf designed to rationalize the redistribution of wealth from the essential workers of our society to the wealthiest.

The application of this theory into public policy during the last 50 years has divided our country into two classes — the obscenely rich and everyone else, with terrible consequences for the common good. Let’s look at the evidence.

(Jon Ellingson serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Big Sky 55+.)