The change came gradually but it came just the same. As small communities died out, the newspaper correspondent went with them.
The “correspondent” was a person who lived in a community, almost exclusively women, who asked around for local “news” and sent it into the newspaper. In 1923, there were twenty-five “correspondents” from communities around Miles City who sent their local activities to the Daily Star.
On May 6, 1923, there was a two-page spread devoted to news from rural correspondents. The weather was warming up, roads were drying out and people were visiting, as the correspondents reported.
In Epsie, “F. W. Trautman freighted a load of eggs to Miles City on Monday” and “Mrs. O. Mitchell and Mrs. W. Mitchell visited at O. Johnson’s on Sunday.”
The news from Angela was that the “married men’s dance at the Holmlund school house was a big success and very well-attended, with all folks reporting a splendid time.”
At Van Norman, “the store and post office has the walls and wood work newly painted, which improves the appearance very much.”
Mr. S. B. Fordyce was taken from Knowlton to the hospital in Miles City, “where it was necessary to amputate a toe or two.”
Medical issues were of grave concern at Otter. “Messrs. Paul Daly and Stride Dahlin went to Miles City Thursday to see Albert Daly, who is very low in the Miles City hospital. They returned Saturday but the writer was unable to learn an accurate condition of Mr. Daly or Mr. E. Hedum, who is also confined in the Miles City hospital. This community is very anxious to learn of any new developments in the cases of either Mr. Daly or Mr. Hedrum, but no far reports have been meagre and not very accurate.”
Moorhead was excited that “H. H. Gay has purchased a new 1923 model Buick car. He has been taking lessons handling it the past week.”
At the Cross S, “Miss Bertha Henning is visiting with Mrs. Garner at Powderville and will stay there a few months.” Further down in the note that “The Henning boys were callers at Mr. Du Russel’s last evening.” I can imagine the entire back story. Mrs. Garner was having a baby and needed help and the Henning boys weren’t going to cook for themselves if they could help it.
Tee Dee was abuzz with the news that “Geo. Cook reports a hatch of 19 chicks from his first incubator setting of 200 eggs; C. E. Hinen, 6; Mrs. Rolla Cummings, 96 and 120 from two settings and Mrs. Heaps, none.
Harold LaBree reports 77 chicks from 100 settings.” Obviously Mr. Hinen and Mrs. Heaps need to ask Mr. LaBree his secrets.
In Powderville, “Melva Armstrong was absent from school three days this week.” Hope it was nothing serious.
Most of the news from Biddle was about who was going to Broadus. “Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Powell went to Broadus Thursday to have some dental work done.”
The big news in McTwiggan was a major social event. “Mr. and Mrs. O. P. Culbertson entertained at dinner Sunday the following guests: Mr. and Mrs. Francis Boulden and children, Mr. and Mrs. A. F. Turner and daughter Bernice, Mrs. Walter Mosby and children, Mr. Nick Stenss and his sister.”
At Tindall, “Chas. Jacobs and Rees Henton were assisting W. H. Searl in rounding up his horses for the sale.”
There was another major social event at Fallon. “The Fallon daughters gave a social to their mothers Friday evening at the church basement. The attendance was very good. The daughters entertained the mothers with a fitting program for the occasion, after which refreshments were served.”
There was a touch of editorializing in the report from Sutherland. “Wm. Daugherty and family have arrived from Kentucky and will live on their ranch again. This is the second time the Daugherty family has returned to Montana after having left for good.”
More fun was recorded at No. Cottonwood. “The boys corn club held a meeting at Mr. Allen’s on Saturday night. After the business was attended to, the boys played games and did ‘stunts’ until a late hour when James treated them all to popcorn and candy.”
Chickens were also the topic at Hillcrest. “Chris Haudley was in town Saturday and brought out 100 little chicks which Mrs. Haudley had bought from an eastern hatchery. They are a spry little flock of Rhode Island Reds and none the worse for their long journey via express.”
More health issues made the news at Calabar. “Mrs. Ed Packer was hurt Sunday by a pet sheep. She is not able to walk yet.”
End of the school year was noted at Crow Rock. “The Lincoln and Hay Creek schools were closed Friday, May 4.”
Hillside dealt with livestock injuries, too. “Pete Pearson had his foot kicked by a horse and was laid up a few days last week.”
Life was more social in Hazny. “Mrs. Harder. Loula Paugh and Henry Smith attended the dance and show at Brockway Saturday night.”
Advances in modern living were news in Horton. “Avery Buckner has
installed a small radio receiving set in his quarters at the N. Kildahl ranch. He enjoys concerts every evening from Los Angeles and Minneapolis and various other broadcasting stations.”
Stacy was losing some residents. “Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Olson are moving this week to Ashland where they expect to open a general store and make their future home.”
At Wason Flats the school year was also coming to an end. “Miss Bard closed a very successful term of school on April 26. Ice cream and cake was served to the children and their parents. The children express their regret at the arrival of so early a vacation.”
Health worries were mentioned at Kingsley with “Mr. and Mrs. John Whalen’s little son has been very ill this week. Dr. James was called on Saturday and the little fellow is much better.”
I don’t know where B Divide was but “Albert Thorsen helped F. O. Reder at the saw mill last Monday.” Somewhere with trees, apparently.
And at Rock Springs, “The women’s club will have charge of the memorial day exercises to held at the Rock Springs cemetery. This is a community cemetery and all should gather this day as a Memorial for our soldiers.”
Many of the communities are gone and getting a radio isn’t news anymore but it used to be the way we all kept in touch with our neighbors.