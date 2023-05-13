Amorette Allison

Amorette Allison

The change came gradually but it came just the same. As small communities died out, the newspaper correspondent went with them.

The “correspondent” was a person who lived in a community, almost exclusively women, who asked around for local “news” and sent it into the newspaper. In 1923, there were twenty-five “correspondents” from communities around Miles City who sent their local activities to the Daily Star.

Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.