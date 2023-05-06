The topic seemed an obvious one, for the first history column since the Miles City Star went to a two-day a week print, five day on-line edition. That topic is a brief history of some the newspapers in Miles City over the years.
In the pioneer days, printing a newspaper was the sign a community had established itself so one of the first things an up-and-coming businessman did was start a newspaper.
The first newspaper of record in Miles City was the “Yellowstone Journal,” with the first edition dated July 18, 1879. Major Thompson P. McElrath was the owner and editor.
The good Major McElrath didn’t leap into the newspaper business in Miles City. McElrath, who had been born in 1837, served on the staff of the New York Tribune after he graduated Columbia College in 1857. He also served as the assistant editor of the Philadelphia Evening Journal, the New York Weekly Century, became editor of the Brooklyn Daily Union, owned the Goshen Republican and the American Dairyman.
During his newspaper days, he also passed the New York Bar and served in the Union Army during the Civil War, ending his career as a Brevet Major.
He first arrived in Miles City in May of 1879 and, at that time, was serving as a correspondent for the New York Times. The Times, on June 8, 1879, carried an article by McElrath about “the very first Territorial Court ever held in Miles City, Custer County, M.T.” The M. T. stands for Montana Territory.
When he arrived on the steamer Big Horn, he brought a printing press with him, so he could publish the paper and do job printing, such as posters and letterhead. He also passed the Montana Bar and worked as a lawyer in early Miles City.
He got in a bit of financial trouble in 1881 and sold the Journal to William D. Knight. After he got his finances in Miles City straightened out, he went to Butte to try his hand at a newspaper there.
Butte was a bit more cutthroat than Miles City and his newspapers failed. He went back to Minneapolis to work on a newspaper after that. At some point, he ended up back in Manhattan, where he died in 1898.
That first Yellowstone Journal was the first newspaper between Bismarck and the Rocky Mountains. Coulson — which later became Billings — didn’t exist yet.
In his opening editorial, Editor McElrath explained his goals:
“Our functions are of local character: to record the growths and
progress of this new country, and to aid in those results whenever it lies in our power, to place before our eastern readers, the fullest possible information regarding the advantages, which nature has so lavishly bestowed upon this ‘New Northwest,’; in a word, to be an honest and impartial journal of the Yellowstone Valley.”
Well, newspapers in those early days were not impartial, not in the slighest. They were always firmly in support of a particular political party and some nasty exchanges were common in the newspapers. The language was flowery but the intent was vicious.
William D. Knight, after whom Knight Street on the north side is named, hired a fellow named Samuel Gordon to do most of the creative side of the paper.
Sam Gordon was a colorful character, who I have written about before. Gordon Street bears his name. William and Marion Streets are named after his two children.
The writing in the early Journal was very casual. Selections from the Journal chosen by Dr. Lorman Hoopes in his great index of Miles City history include “twenty thousand pounds of beans were shipped to General Miles’ command; there evidently has been a scheme on foot to blow up the troops, if the Indians do not annihilate them.”
Or another.
“Full 500 bottles of Schlitz Milwaukee beer were emptied last night, all owing to the poor quality of the water we have.”
Ahem.
The good editor Gordon retired in 1918 and wrote the booklet, “Recollections of Old Milestown.” Original copies sell for $2,000 to $3,000 but a reprint in from the 1980s can be had for only $25 to $40. It is worth it for fans of Miles City history because it is a delight. And an excellent history.
In 1910, the Independent Printing Company started a newspaper, The Independent, edited by Joseph Scanlan. In 1911, the Independent Printing Company started a newspaper, the Miles City Daily Star, edited by Joseph Scanlan. The Star was the morning paper and the Independent the evening paper.
There was also the Evening Montanan, an evening paper. It only last briefly. The Independent ceased publication in 1922.
The Star sometimes published twice a day, once in the evening and once in the morning. The 1923 newspapers I am consulting currently are the morning edition.
Then there were the weekly editions, which contained all the local news printed in the seven weekly editions, plus some national and
international news. These were mailed to subscribers out of town.
The most important thing in those early newspapers were the advertisements. Remember, no internet, no television, radio barely existed in the early 1920s. If you wanted to know what was going on in town or in the world or what Arnold’s Store was selling in the way of furniture or who had the best deals among the multitude of small grocery stores on food, you needed the newspaper.
Plus poetry, fiction, correspondent reports from all those little towns like Mildred and Cohagen, recipes, household hints, fashion tips, commentary and comics.
The newspaper may no longer rule but, with any luck, in Miles City, may it long survive.