Amorette Allison

The topic seemed an obvious one, for the first history column since the Miles City Star went to a two-day a week print, five day on-line edition. That topic is a brief history of some the newspapers in Miles City over the years.

In the pioneer days, printing a newspaper was the sign a community had established itself so one of the first things an up-and-coming businessman did was start a newspaper.

Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.