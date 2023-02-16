Miles Citians knew it was coming but it was still a shock when if became official. Fort Keogh was to be a military fort no more.
By 1923, the fort wasn’t really a fort anymore. It was “remount station,” providing horses for the military. And not just the US military. During World War II England, France and Italy all sent delegations to Fort Keogh to buy horses to replace the thousands being slaughtered in Europe.
The remount station continued after the cessation of hostilities but it was becoming obvious to everyone that the horse, as a military vehicle, was quickly becoming obsolete.
The long anticipated and dreaded official word arrived in Miles City on Valentine’s Day of 1923 and an article in the Thursday, February 15, 1923 Miles City Daily Star described the situation.
“”Effort To Be Made to Keep Keogh in Use” said the headline. The subhead dealt with the sad truth. “Matter Looks Like a Lost Cause, but Local People Still Hope for a Change in Attitude. Miles City and Vicinity Has Everything to Lose, Nothing to Gain, If Remount Station Is Abandoned.”
The opening paragraph told the sad story.
“Indications all point to the possibility of Fort Keogh being abandoned, according to information received here from T. J. Walsh, senator from Montana, who wired from Washington, D. C., that he has been informed that the quartermaster general is renewing to the secretary of way that the fort near Miles City be abandoned.”
The end had long been in sight. The last true military troops had left Fort Keogh in 1907, when the last company of infantry was withdrawn. After that, there were just a few members of the military to run the place and a few civilian employees to break the horses and tend to the farming. While the numbers went up when World War I started and the demand for horse surged, the number plummeted after the war and the reign of the automobile well and truly began.
Since Miles City had been founded to provide rest and recreation for the soldiers at the fort, the life of the town was intertwined with the fort. Granted, there were no longer hundreds of troops and civilian employees at the fort but it still contributed to the economy.
“The abandonment of Fort Keogh would do Miles City no good,” said the article “according to those who have investigated the matter, and have learned the attitude of the department toward abandoned posts. Certainly, as some assume, there is no reason for the belief held by many that the reservation would be thrown open to private entry. What would happen would be this, the government would vacate the premises, moving horses and men to some other station, and perhaps leaving a caretaker in charge.”
Fort Keogh encompassed more than 50,000 acres. That could be broken up into a number of farms and ranches but the odds were that the government would maintain ownership of the lands. And that is what happened. But first there was some worrying.
“Miles City would lose approximately $100,000 a year spent here by the soldiers and government, and what is worse, the farmers and ranchmen, horsemen and others, would lose the advantage offered by the remount station as a horse market and a place where feed may be sold locally, and where local citizens may find employment during a large portion of the year.”
While that was certainly true, the horsemen of Montana and elsewhere were still hoping horses would remain a viable commodity. And while horses would be used, they would be used much less than in the glory days before internal combustion engines took over.
“Miles City, nor eastern Montana, have absolutely nothing to gain and everything to lose if the fort is abandoned, it is pointed out, and while the outcome is considered doubtful, the matter has not yet been given up as a lost cause and further effort will be put into the fight to have the war department retain the remount station, since it is pointed out that the government must keep its horses and soldiers in some place and so why not in a military post, which has been one of the landmarks of Montana since 1876, and whose history since the Indian war days had been closely linked with this territory.”
It was a passionate argument but it was a losing argument. The era of the vast remount stations was already fading. The war department wouldn’t be keeping as many horses as it once did. And since the Indian wars were over and the United States was entering a period of isolationism, there wasn’t as much need for soldiers, either.
And sentiment over a historic spot was then, as now, not a persuasive argument. The war department was never much for spending money on sentiment.
Still, Miles City wasn’t out yet. “The Chamber of Commerce has wired in reply that any effort made by Mr. Walsh to delay any definite action looking to abandonment of the remount station, would be appreciated.”
What exactly the Chamber could do wasn’t clear but I am sure they planned on writing letters and mounting some kind of campaign but it would be a losing campaign.
Fort Keogh, at its height, was occupied by around 1,500 troops, plus their families and civilian employees. By 1923, there was just a tiny fraction of this occupying the fort. Many of the buildings were abandoned.
But there would be salvation for Fort Keogh. Just not as a military facility.