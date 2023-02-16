Amorette Allison

Amorette Allison

Miles Citians knew it was coming but it was still a shock when if became official. Fort Keogh was to be a military fort no more.

By 1923, the fort wasn’t really a fort anymore. It was “remount station,” providing horses for the military. And not just the US military. During World War II England, France and Italy all sent delegations to Fort Keogh to buy horses to replace the thousands being slaughtered in Europe.

(Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.)