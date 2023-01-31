On a cold winter morning in the town of Clancy, state legislators gathered to make sausage. Clancy has two bars, two churches, a school and a post office. It’s the kind of place that lends itself to community sausage making.

There is an old expression that you don’t want to see two things being made: sausage and laws. But when the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center brought together a bipartisan group of legislators, we learned that saying sells both short.

(Tony Brockman (R — Kalispell) and Melissa Romano (D — Helena) are freshman Montana legislators. Brockman works in digital marketing; Romano is an instructional coach in the Helena public schools.)