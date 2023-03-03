In our Bible study, we’ve been reviewing the selection and calling process of those who will follow Jesus... follow Him to be His disciples... to be fishers of men... those who will carry the good news of the gospel. In our study, we realize that not all those who believed on Him were chosen to be a disciple. Why do you suppose that was? Scripture tells us that God is no respecter of persons, so; did Jesus show favoritism, or did He call all of them, but only certain chose to commit?
We know from Sunday school days of old, that Jesus had 12 disciples. As we grow older, we read that He once sent out 70 at one time to preach the good news. [Luke 10:17-20]. In some instances, some believed in Jesus, but found that it was too great a burden to follow, and turned back... too much of a hardship, too much of a sacrifice.
On the shore of the Sea of Galilee, in a small town named Capernaum, Jesus called three fishermen. They were partners in the business. Simon (later surnamed Peter... meaning “the rock”), and two brothers: James and John, the sons of Zebedee. From this same village of about 1500 people, Jesus also recruited Andrew, (Simon Peter’s brother) and Matthew the tax collector. Nearly half of the 12 came from this village, and several women of means, who helped to support the group with their resources. [Luke 5: 1-11] details the calling of the fishermen following the miraculous catch of fish at Jesus request. Verse 11 says of the three fishing partners “And when they had brought their ships to land, they forsook all and followed him.” Perhaps this may be one of the most important concepts of all... that degree of total surrender... that state of full commitment, that attitude that this is the most important thing ever to happen in their lives... ever.
Jesus chose 12 to follow Him, but what criteria did He use to select them? What quality or trait did He see in them. Scripture tells us that the Lord sees the end from the beginning; that He is omniscient, so did He know what the end result would be, or did He see in them those exact qualities it would take to do the job? I am at a loss to answer this question, but what if Jesus could see their hearts? What if He could see their degree of surrender, their broken pride and arrogance, their inner joy in the discovery of a Savior... one who would cause them to want to “forsake all and follow Him.”
Isaiah once said of his call to the Lord’s service [Isaiah 6:8] “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, here am I; send me.” Paul the Apostle later tells us in Romans 10:13 “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” No one is ever refused, no one has ever been too sinful to be forgiven, no one will ever be judged unworthy to receive God’s saving grace. Grace means “unmerited favor”, for those who are truly repentant and ask for God’s forgiveness.
Don’t we want in our lives whatever Jesus saw in those whom He called to be His disciples? We are all called to follow Him, to be His sons and His daughters. It is neither necessary nor expected that we should all be preachers or evangelists or missionaries. God calls us to a relationship with Him, through the precious sacrifice of His son. Only with our sin cleansed by the shedding of Jesus’ blood can we regain the relationship that was interrupted in the Garden of Eden. Please don’t wait... life is too short. He certainly does “’call you by name.”
(Pat Hedges is the pastor at the Rosebud Community Chapel.)