Pat Hedges

In our Bible study, we’ve been reviewing the selection and calling process of those who will follow Jesus... follow Him to be His disciples... to be fishers of men... those who will carry the good news of the gospel. In our study, we realize that not all those who believed on Him were chosen to be a disciple. Why do you suppose that was? Scripture tells us that God is no respecter of persons, so; did Jesus show favoritism, or did He call all of them, but only certain chose to commit?

We know from Sunday school days of old, that Jesus had 12 disciples. As we grow older, we read that He once sent out 70 at one time to preach the good news. [Luke 10:17-20]. In some instances, some believed in Jesus, but found that it was too great a burden to follow, and turned back... too much of a hardship, too much of a sacrifice.

(Pat Hedges is the pastor at the Rosebud Community Chapel.)